I was my most important co-star in Mubarakan: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor reveals who was his most important co-star from his latest movie Mubarakan.

No, It's not Illean D'Cruz or Athiya Shetty and not even his uncle Anil Kapoor but Arjun rather thinks the most important co-star in the film is himself!

It's been more than five years for Arjun in the film industry and ever since he stepped in, Bollywood comedy movies were always on his bucket list.

When asked about his latest movie, Arjun said, "Comedy was a genre I was dying to do ever since I became an actor. In the last five years or so we haven't seen many comedy movies being made. Also, I was looking at humor that works pan India. And that's where this film works for me as it targets everyone in the nation and not just the urban audiences."

Talking about the movie and his character, Arjun also said, "Mubarakan is not just all about the gags and insulting comedies that the Punjabis actually do. There is situational comedy and then there is my double role which tells the story of two brothers who are parallel opposite of each other. and in my opinion my most important co-star from the film would be myself!".

Well, it seems like there is a valid reason for Arjun to picking out himself as his most important co-star in the film as he essays the role of two guys (Charan and Karan).

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is all set for release on July 28, 2017.