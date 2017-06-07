I was mad: Big B on daredevil stunt with tiger

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic about his daredevil stunt with a real tiger in the 1977 film "Khoon Pasina", but got labelled as "mad" by some of the stunt directors of the current generation for doing so.

The 74-year-old shared a black-and-white photograph on Twitter on Tuesday night in which he can be seen grappling with a tiger from the back.

"Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina'… A real task… Shared it with stunt directors of today… They thought I was mad," Amitabh captioned the image.

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, "Khoon Pasina" also featured Rekha, Asrani, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan and late actors Nirupa Roy and Vinod Khanna.

