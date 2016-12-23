'I really related to Dev Patel as a mother'

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who played the adoptive mother of Dev Patel's character in "Lion", says she could really relate to him as a maternal figure on the film's sets.

The 49-year-old star said she is looking forward to seeing where Patel's career takes him in the future, reported Femalefirst.

"I was maternal to him. I was pretty much in character playing the role... I really just related to him as a mother.

I would go up to him and stroke his hair and touch his face and hold his hand. He gave permission for that, which was terrific...

"I also think now you'll see Dev as a leading man, not as an Indian man or anything other than a leading man. I look forward to his journey into all of that now," Kidman said.

The movie directed by Garth Davis is creating major Oscar buzz, thanks to its successful run in Hollywood award season.

The movie is based on the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who gets separated from his brother and mother when he ends up 1,000 miles away from his home, lost at a train station in Kolkata.

He gets adopted by an Australian family but eventually tracks down his lost family in India via Google