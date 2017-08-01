I'm meant for unconventional films: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who essayed a sperm donor in his debut film "Vicky Donor", says he would be sceptical about choosing conventional roles and feels he fits best in movies with unconventional themes.



The actor was present here on Tuesday with the cast and makers of his forthcoming film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", which dwells upon issues like erectile dysfunction and premarital sex.



"I think I am meant for unconventional films, which is why I will be sceptical if choosing any conventional films. I think we all have to carve our own niche in the cinema industry. And these kinds of films work for me -- whether it is 'Vicky Donor', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and now 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'."



"These are quirky subjects. These films show a mirror to the society," Ayushmann said here.



Producer Aanand L Rai, director R.S. Prasanna and actress Bhumi Pednekar were also present there at the trailer launch. The film is releasing on September 1.