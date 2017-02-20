  1. Home
I'm hale and hearty: Farida Jalal on death hoax

    February 20, 2017 | 01:05 PM

Actress Farida Jalal (Photo: Facebook)

Veteran actress Farida Jalal says she is hale and hearty -- killing a death hoax in her name.

"I am hale and hearty," Farida said in a statement, following the rumours that went viral on social networking sites. 

The 67-year-old actress wonders why people spread such rumours. 

"I don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially I laughed, but... My phones have been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It's a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours," she added.

The actress will next play Kashmiri woman in Imran Khan's upcoming film Sargoshiyan.

