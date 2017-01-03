I found 'Ghost In A Shell' to be alluring: Scarlett Johansson

Actress Scarlett Johansson said she her role in the upcoming live-action remake of Japanese anime classic "Ghost In The Shell" very alluring.



The 32-year-old spoke at a fan event in Japan about her lead role as 'The Major', a cyborg counter-cyberterrorism field commander tasked with thwarting an outfit that aims to bring down a new artificial intelligence program, reported Contactmusic.



"I didn't actually know the material. When the script came to me it came with a copy of the anime, and when I first saw it seemed quite daunting, I think, because the anime is so philosophical and I didn't know how it would translate to a live-action film or how I could contribute to it. But it was alluring, definitely!" she said.



The anime version of "Ghost In The Shell" came out back in 1995, which in turn had been adapted from a manga series, and is generally regarded as one of the finest movies of its genre.