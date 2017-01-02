I don't make films to change people's mindsets: Akshay Kumar

Action, comedy, patriotism, satire, romance, drama -- in a career spanning over 25 years and a 100-plus filmography, Akshay Kumar has highlighted the concept of "good over evil" through many of his movies. However, the actor says he has never intended to preach anything to the audience or to change anybody's mindset with his work.

"I don't do films to bring changes in people's minds. I do films which I believe in. So I present the films which I believe in. If anybody likes the film or not, that depends on people," Akshay told ahead of the release of his new courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2.

With a smile reflecting fulfilment on his face, the 49-year-old Khiladi of Hindi cinema added: "I did a film called OMG - Oh My God! because I don't believe in idol worship. I believe god is within us. I feel why are we wasting milk by pouring it over god's idols... Rather than that, we should give it to some poor person.

"A lot of people tell me that they liked that film and now don't follow the same (don't believe in idol worship)."

But Akshay said it has never been a deliberate attempt by him to make "films to teach".

"I do films which I like to think about personally," he said.

While one can witness the emphasis on comedy as a genre and patriotism as a theme in some of his recently-released films like Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Baby, Akshay has come out of his comfort zone after a long time to try his hand at a different genre -- courtroom drama -- with Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 2.

"The target audience for this film is mainly youth. Also, this film is for both -- the masses and the classes," Akshay said.

He added: "There is a very serious topic that Jolly LLB 2 talks about, which is that everything is not fair in love and war. Otherwise, we have always heard that everything is fair in love and war.

"So, I have proved that line as wrong in this film. Personally too, I don't believe in it. So, this film should be watched by youngsters."

For his role of lawyer Jagadishwar Mishra aka Jolly, Akshay didn't do any preparation.

"I liked the concept and script of the film. I liked the dialogues. I had never played the role of a lawyer. So, that is what got me into this film," said Akshay, adding that he had immensely enjoyed watching Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB.

"I have seen the first film. I saw it at its premiere. I loved that film and it deserved everything from a National Award to all others," he added.

What about action scenes in the film?

Akshay said: "Jolly LLB 2 has verbal action. In this film, the action takes place inside the court. This film has word wars."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2, which also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor, is slated to release on Friday.