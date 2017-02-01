I didn't understand 'Dear Zindagi': SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is working with new age directors who tackle sensitive subjects -- like Dear Zindagi on mental health -- but he says he sometimes fails to understand the beauty of such projects.

The 51-year-old actor was lauded for his film Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt. Shah Rukh says he is happy to get associated with such issues even though he doesn't completely understand it.

"I may not be able to convince you with my love story at my age and stage, but I come from a different world. I work with new directors but I don't understand the beauty of it," Shah Rukh told.

He added: "To be honest, I understand the essence, I understand the empowerment of women, I understand the issues about a young girl. For instance, I didn't understand Dear Zindagi. But they (makers) knew it. This is very essential.

"But I was out of touch with that part. For me also to participate in films like this even if I don't understand it... At least I am part of it."

The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of Raees, feels nowadays mostly people are just out the rightness in everything including cinema, and turning everything into a big debate.

He says one should debate a little less and converse more.

"I keep telling people that it's a time to have conversations. Let's not take a side... Don't just be 'I think, what do you think?' For a moment, can we all have conversations without thinking?

"If I was to look back at Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in today's time, then you guys might just be picking out the rightness in everything... People might say 'He is just a sneaky guy. He just lied to all the family. Will you marry a lair like Raj?'"

Shah Rukh also emphasised that all the debates are a sign of changing times.

"I think the next step is going to be once we have debated everything, is to accept what it is. I think the reason for debate mainly is because there are debatable issues. We curbed ourselves for a very long time, now it's time to come out in open," said the actor, who is known as Bollywood's 'Badshah' and 'King Khan'.

Now, the actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next project with Anushka Sharma.