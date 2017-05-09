I am tomboyish in real life: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her style and fashionable appearances, but the actress says in real life she is quite tomboyish.

In her upcoming film Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, Shraddha plays a high society Delhi girl named Riya Somani, a character which is starkly different from her real self.

“In real life, I am tomboyish. I've to be presentable here but Mohit has seen me how I am, mostly in track pants and slippers,” the actress told reporters here at an event.

“So it was challenging for both of us. He asked me to focus on the body language of Riya, the place where she comes from. I've tried to show that in the body language. Hopefully people will watch it and like it,” she said.

The Baaghi actress said she could connect with her character's love for simplicity and finding joy in small things.

“I am very impatient when it comes to doing hair and make up. I connect with Riya in the sense that she finds happiness in simplicity.

“Like getting wet in the first rain and small little things, I relate with such things a lot. The small things in life give me real happiness.”

The film, based on Chetan's Bhagat book of the same name, is scheduled to release on May 19.