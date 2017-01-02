I am an old school romantic: Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan says she strongly believes in the charm of the old-world romance, something which today's internet-savvy generation is missing.

The actress recalls a conversation she had with her father, Kamal Haasan, who pointed out that in his days, love blossomed outside cell phone screens.

"I was talking to my dad and he said half of the love stories happened because we didn't have what's app and we had to actually meet and talk.

"I remember the Nokia phones, the SMSes. There was the landline and the romance was that the guy calls you and you're hoping your mom shouldn't answer. I don't think this generation has that and it is sad," Shruti told.

It was the simplicity of romance which instantly attracted the 28-year-old to be a part of the forthcoming film "Behen Hogi Teri".

"I love those times we had. My idea of romance is pretty old school. I loved that element in 'Behen Hogi Teri'. The freshness and simplicity is beautiful in this film. I love romantic comedies. When I am at home and if I want to watch something, I would probably watch a romantic comedy.

Surprisingly, I've never been offered romcoms."

Directed by Ajay K Pannalal and backed by Amul Mohan, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Shruti, who has acted in Hindi films like "D Day", "Welcome Back" and "Gabbar is Back", says the film tries to show a side of romance which is important to revisit.

"I really found the narration funny. It rarely happens when you read or hear something which truly cracks you up. I thought the film really takes us back to simpler times, which we all need considering how complicated we have become."

In the film, she will be seen as the love interest of Rajkummar.

"My character is boisterous. She is a tough cookie but also sensitive. I really liked that. I couldn't relate to everything, but may be that's never been my priority to relate to the character. It's about empathising with the character's emotions and playing it out."