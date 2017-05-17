  1. Home
Huma Qureshi replaces Vidya Balan in Rajinikanth's next!

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has marked her presence in many successful projects and had worked with top celebrities in the industry, including Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

This time, Huma Qureshi has locked the media attention when it was announced that soon the actress will be seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in new film.

If sources are to be believed, earlier Vidya Balan was in talk for the upcoming project but later producer and director signed Huma Qureshi at the last minute. It has also been informed that the shooting of the film will start from May 28.

