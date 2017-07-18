Huge fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Prachi Desai

Actress Prachi Desai, who has shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the forthcoming short film "Carbon", considers herself to be a huge fan of the National Award winning actor.

"I am a huge fan of Nawazuddin, and I believe he is one of the best actors ever. It's great that we collaborated for something so meaningful," Prachi said in a statement.

Set in 2067, "Carbon" talks about global warming and its impact on Earth. It is co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

"‘Carbon' is a film that talks about the hazards of global warming, something that one is aware about but not willing to take actions to bring a change. Hence, this is an attempt via this film to imagine a futuristic world devastated by the climate change, where oxygen and then water become the most expensive commodities on the planet and the rich and famous emigrate to Mars," Prachi said.

"Carbon", which will also feature Yashpal Sharma, will be released on YouTube later this year.



