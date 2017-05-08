In an effort to help differently-abled at public places, superstar Hrithik Roshan urged multiplex chains to improve infrastructure to provide easy access to differently-abled people. The actor who gained thunderous response for his character of a visually impaired man in Kaabil, had developed a deep connection and a sense of understanding with the differently-abled people.

"Through my film’s characters, I have acquired a deeper understanding of differently abled people’s lives and the challenges they face," the actor said.

Hrithik wants to promote better infrastructure for them so that they visit film theatres without any problem.

"One thing that has been playing on my mind is the need for our public places to be easily accessible to these people. It is a larger thought, but it is surprising that it hasn’t happened yet, even with over 20 million differently-abled people in India,” he said.

The actor strongly feels that they should not be deprived of the big screen experience.

“Coming from the film fraternity, I would like to appeal to the multiplex chains to take them [differently-abled people] into consideration and work towards appropriate infrastructure. Infrastructure with which they [the differently-abled] will not be deprived of the big-screen experience of a film, and won’t have to think twice before stepping out for something as small as watching a movie. I’d love to help if there is anything I can do for that,” Hrithik added.