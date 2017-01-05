Hrithik Roshan launches 'Veeram' trailer on social media

Actor Hrithik Roshan has launched the trailer of Kunal Kapoor's upcoming film Veeram on online platforms like Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday.

Kunal on Tuesday morning took to Twitter, where he announced that Hrithik will be unveiling the trailer of "Veeram", a trilingual period drama.

"Launching today on Facebook at 10 by Hrithik Roshan Veeram Kunal tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Hrithik shared the link to the trailer on his official Facebook and Twitter page and called it "incredible".

Kunal re-tweeted the Kaabil star's post and thanked him.

Veeram is an adaptation of legendary poet Shakespeare's classic Macbeth. Set in 13th century Kerala, Veeram resuscitates the real life character made famous through folklore literature and songs.

Sharing broad similarities with the rise and fall of Macbeth, the film spans the journey of Chandu (played by Kunal), a Kalaripayattu warrior who meets a tragic end as an outcome of betrayal.

Produced by Chandrakala Arts, Veeram has been shot in three different languages -- Hindi, English and Malayalam.

The film is directed by Jayaraj. Veeram-- Jayaraj's fifth in his Navarasa series after Karunam, Shantham, Bheebhatsa and Adbutham -- has been shot in the scenic locales of the Ellora caves in Aurangabad, Fatehpur Sikri in Agra and in a few areas in Kerala.

