Hrithik Roshan: Basking in a journey redefined

He's multi-talented. He's hard working. and his hard work paid has off beautifully. From being a boy with a speech disorder, today he is a superstar. And, sure as hell, he is committed to hard work as he once said in an exclusive interview to thestatesman.com: "I will continue to work hard as I do." That's Hrithik Roshan, who has set a skilful trend with a new dancing style in his films with a body to flaunt and inspired many filmmakers and young moviegoers alike.

Born on January 10, 1974 his journey was no less than a roller-coaster ride. In an interview, he opened up about his struggle at an early age and how his speech disorder didn’t hurt him as much as the stigma around it did. “We all are sufferers in some form and we all are heroes in some form. It's ok. Don’t feel weak about your shortcomings. Use them to grow,” he said. Sure indeed, he's a big hero not only in the reel but also in real.

Being from a family with a filmy background, getting into the industry was not so difficult for him. When he debuted in 2000, he became a sensation overnight. His dance moves and his looks to die for became the talk of the tinsel town. His debut film opposite Ameesha Patel did fairly well at the box office.

Hrithik always wanted to become an actor and his obsession with acting forced him to turn down a degree at the prestigious UCLA College in the United States. He wanted to learn the nuances of filmmaking right from scratch.

But with success of his first film, followed failure. In 2002, he delivered back-to-back flops. While most filmmakers refused to cast him, Hrithik went on to prove himself by focusing on solo projects. His home production ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ was India’s first sci-fi film that saw Hrithik in an entirely different avatar--a man with a brain of 10-year old. After ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, Hrithik was offered many unconventional roles like a superhero in ‘Krrish’, a quadriplegic in ‘Guzaarish’ and a king in ‘Jodha Akbar’ and his impeccable acting skills brought those characters to life.

Although 2016 wasn’t a favourable year for him both personally and professionally, his separation from his wife Susanne Khan after 17 long years, followed by a huge fiasco with Kangana Ranaut and 'Mohenjo Daro's failure at the box office, Hrithik is hopeful about his next 'Kaabil' to fair well.