How Tiger Shroff charmed the girls!

Actor Tiger Shroff, who has always surprised his fans by doing something special, was spotted making an impromptu halt at a local magazine stall in Bandra recently.

According to bystanders, the visit sent the passers-by's in a tizzy, and had them instinctively flock in the direction of the star.

Among the starstruck fans were a lot of girls, who rushed to greet the young actor.

Sensing a mob situation at hand, Tiger was quick to request the girls to back off while obliging for pictures and autographs for everyone else.

Sources close to Tiger revealed that the actor was enroute Mehboob Studios where he would spend the day shooting for a brand, before making an impromptu halt.

The actor ensured to meet and pose for pictures with the girls away from the crowd in the studio.

While at the studio, the actor had the girls charmed with his chivalry and humbleness.

The girls were left with happy faces on witnessing the considerate gesture by Tiger.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the sequel of Baaghi.

