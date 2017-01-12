Holland confirms Spiderman appearance in Avengers: Infinity

Actor Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man will make an appearance in the third instalment of "The Avengers" film franchise.

The "Wolf Hall" actor said that Spider-Man would join The Avengers to fight against Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War", reported Ace Showbiz.

A Tom Holland Twitter fan page posted scans ofAct his interview with an Italian magazine, L'uomo Voguealong with a rough translation of parts where the "In the Heart of the Sea" actor confirmed his appearance.

Holland said that it was Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr who convinced Marvel that he's the right person to join Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other superheroes that have been confirmed for "Avengers: Infinity War" include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Thor, Vision, Winter Soldier and Wong.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Infinity War" is set for a May 4, 2018 release in the US.