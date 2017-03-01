Heavy security for Bieber's concert

Police will provide security, including surveillance by drones, for the May 10 concert of Canadian pop singing sensation Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium, an official said on Monday.

Expecting a turnout in excess of 45,000 for the live show, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said around 500 police personnel and 25 officers would be deployed for security and emergency disaster management at the venue.

The 23-year-old icon is likely to reach Mumbai on Tuesday for the Wednesday concert, part of the Asia leg of "Bieber's Purpose World Tour" and his first performance in India.

The tour is to promote his fourth album, the critically-acclaimed "Purpose", in which he has experimented with more adventurous electronic sounds.

Besides India, the Asian component of his current tour includes Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Nagrale said police had been deployed at various entry-exit gates and the event venue to manage the crowds.

Inside the stadium, plainclothes police would be on watch, a special police control room would be functional and a CCTV surveillance system with a command centre would monitor the event.

Prior to the main concert, the entire stadium would be checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. Throughout the event, drones mounted with cameras shall provide live feeds to the police control room at the venue.

The organisers, White Fox, shall deploy private security agencies for crowd management and ticket checking. Navi Mumbai Police will be attending to overall security.

The organisers have arranged for parking slots for around 15,000 and shuttle services to and from the stadium.