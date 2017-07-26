'HEAL' to help child abuse survivors

Actor and social activist Rahul Bose along with actress Vidya Balan launched 'HEAL', an initiative towards eradicating child sexual abuse.

Child sex abuse is one of the worst problems the nation is facing today. Addressing the issue, Rahul said that the NGO would help the survivors attain peace of mind.

'HEAL' (Help Eradicate Abuse through Learning) will help the victims by training them, educating them and making them aware about the cause.

"It's a great thing that someone reliased to work for this cause. After my film Kahani 2 I realised the impact of this kind of cruelty on a human being. It's a difficult situation for the person as he/she thinks that they are at fault. People need to talk about it and work for the cause," Vidya, who was the chief guest at the event, said.