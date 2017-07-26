Hawayein from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' blowing in the wind

Bollywood's Jab Harry Met Sejal is just a few days away from its worldwide release and the tracks are already topping the chart.

Now, the makers are all set to release their latest song titled Hawayein. Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Hawayein is a love song

"LA done. Will miss babies. Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now...Hawayein." SRK tweeted

The music album of the film consists of varied range of songs--the upbeat and eccentric Radha, peppy and foot tapping Beech Beech mein, the blissful Safar or the Indianised Butterfly.

The interesting thing about the tracks of the film is that every song tells a different story.

Every song of the film reveal a new angle of the film and it would be interesting to see what the latest song has to offer for the listeners.