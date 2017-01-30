Have to reciprocate the love: Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who won her Miss Universe pageant in the year 1994 at Manila, is back in the city and this time as a judge.

Before Sushmita, a single mother to two adopted girls could respond to one of the queries asked by Harvey, she was greeted with a huge applaud by the crowd.

Looking at the response, she said that she has to "reciprocate this love" before sharing her opinion on what are the things she is looking for in a winner.

She further added: "This is the moment where a Miss Universe is created. She gives an answer that connects larger consciousness so a well spoken Miss Universe is the idea and tonight I can see six of them right there."

Sushmita is one of the judges of the Miss Universe pageant, which is taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, in the Philippines capital.

The actress previously said that she is "excited and emotional" about her stint because she had won the Miss Universe crown herself in Manila back in 1994.