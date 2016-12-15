Have promised Aamir that I will watch 'Dangal': Shah Rukh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is yet to watch "Dangal" but has promised Aamir Khan that he will see the sports drama soon.

Shah Rukh, 51, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film "Raees".

During a Twitter chat with his fans, SRK was asked how he liked "Dangal", to which he replied, "Have been busy with work so haven't seen it yet. Have promised Aamir will see it soon on a free day. It's awesome like we all know."

"Dangal" is enjoying a successful run at the box office.

In his next "Raees", Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Talking about his co-star, SRK wrote, "Nawaz bhai is a gem of an actor and too much fun to work with."

"Raees", directed by Rahul Dholakia, will release on January 25, the same day as Hrithik Roshan's "Kaabil". It was earlier supposed to hit theatres on January 26.

When a fan asked if he could prepone the release of "Raees" as th wait is too long, SRK said, "Please see it on 25 only...pehle hi bohat shift kar Lee...'