Happy staying behind camera: Anees Bazmee

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who anxiously awaits the release of his forthcoming comedy film "Mubarakan", says he doesnt have any intentions to act and is happy staying behind the camera.



"I'm actually very happy staying behind the camera and work as a director," Bazmee said in a video titled "King of Comedy - Anees Bazmee", released on Tuesday.



The video focuses on how Bazmee executed "Mubarakan" and features actors Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty complementing the director for his work.



"Comedy is a very serious business. If you want to make a comedy film and make people laugh, then you have to write something beautiful," said Bazmee, who earlier directed films like "No Entry", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng" and "Thank You".



"Mubarakan" is slated for a release on Friday.

