Had a crush on John and Hrithik: Taapsee

Actress Taapsee Pannu says though her list of Bollywood celebrity crushes is "long", she always found John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan extremely good looking.

The actress says as she grew up, her list of celebrity crushes included Hollywood star, Sam Clafin.

"From as long as I've been watching films, I've had a crush on John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. I found them really good looking. When I started growing my crush reached Sam Clafin," Taapsee told reporters.

The actress was speaking at the launch of Mannerless Majnu song from her film Running Shaadi.com.

Her co-star Amit Sadh said he does not have a "crush" per say but looks upto Priyanka Chopra.

"More than a crush, I really admire Priyanka Chopra as an actor. She is an amazing talent. I am a huge fan of Kangana, she is a mind blowing actress. I am a fan of people who are dedicated and honest to their craft," he said.

Directed by Amit Roy, the romantic comedy chronicles the story of a group of friends who come up with a concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married.

When asked what is the quality she looks for in a man, Taapsee said, "It's enough to get a loyal and honest man in today's times. Someone who is self-made, honest and respectful enough. Rest when I am getting married I'll send a list."

The film, backed by Shoojit Sircar is scheduled to release on February 17.