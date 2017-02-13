The Time, Bruno Mars and Morris Day paid tribute to Prince at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards here by performing the late singer's popular tracks like "Jungle love", "The bird" and "Let's go crazy".

The performance on Sunday began with the band The Time singing "Jungle love" followed by "The bird". Mars took the limelight at one point when he appeared in full and sparkling purple Prince regalia and later performed "Let's go crazy", busting out some huge guitar solos on a Prince guitar.

It's not just on stage, Prince was remembered by star couple Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter too who stole the show at the 2017 Grammys with an outfit that paid tribute to the late musical icon.

Wearing a pink suit with a ruffled collar shirt similar to looks Prince wore while performing, Blue Ivy sat on her father's lap during the awards show.

Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota on April 21 last year.

The award gala also saw Adele paying tribute to singer George Michael, who died on December 25, 2016 at the age of 53.