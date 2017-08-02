Govind Namdev to star in 'Kashi in Search of Ganga'

Actor Govind namdev, known for his roles in films like "Singham Returns" and "OMG - Oh My God!", has now joined the cast of the upcoming Bollywood suspense thriller, "Kashi in Search of Ganga".



"I have been roped in to play a role with grey shades in the movie. The story revolves around siblings -- Ganga and Kashi. It will be full on entertaining film. This year is going to be very exciting for me as five of my films are going to release," Govind told.



"Kashi in Search of Ganga", directed and produced by Dheeraj Kumar, also stars Sharman Joshi, Manoj Pahwa, Manoj Joshi and Aishwarya Devan.