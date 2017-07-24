'Geet' from Jab We Met is the reason for my Bollywood entry: Anushka

Actress Anushka Sharma, who will be next seen in Jab Harry met Sejal, thinks that Kareena Kapoor's character from Jab We Met is the reason for her arrival in Bollywood!

At a recent promotional event for Jab Harry met Sejal, Anushka revealed to the audience that the actual reason she stepped into the tinsel town was the fun-filled character of 'Geet' (essayed by Kareena Kapoor) from Jab We Met that attracted her to the world of movies.

When a reporter asked Anushka, "Why movies? What was the reason behind your decision of taking acting as a career?"

"I think I was in Bikaner with my parents when I watched Jab We Met. I loved the film and 'Geet' a little more than the film! Kareena was the best choice for Geet and after watching the film I realised this is the kind of film I would love to do and made up my mind for it", Anushka replied to the reporter.

Anushka who is very excited for her upcoming movie also threw some light on her character from the film and her collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

"I wanted to work with Imtiaz from so long and I signed immediately for the film after realising that Sejal is the modern day Geet! Difference being Geet was a Punjabi girl and Sejal is a Gujrati girl who is on a journey to find her lost ring with Harry (SRK). I had to learn Gujrati for justifying Sejal along with the accent as the typical Gujrati girl," the actress said.

While Shah Rukh Khan is busy vacationing with his family in Los Angeles, Anushka and Imtiaz are promoting the film and making sure that they are still on the right track with the fans.

Jab Harry met Sejal is Directed by Imtiaz Ali and it is scheduled to release on August 4, 2017.