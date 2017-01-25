Gaining muscle, not fat for role in Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who is playing a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Padmavati said that he was gaining muscle to get the perfect look for his character in the film.

On media reports which said the actor was gaining weight for the film, Shahid clarified, "Since I am playing a Rajput warrior in the film, keeping the time period and look in mind, Sanjay sir suggested to gain muscle to portray such personality. So yes, I am gaining muscle, but not fat for my role in Padmavati.

The film had faced protest during the shooting in Rajasthan by a regional political group.

To a question, if the director planned to bring any changes in the script of the film after the protest, Shahid said, "All I want the film should get completed and people should want it and decide on what the film is. I will be resuming for shooting soon."

Shahid was present at the launch of the premium innerwear brand Eazy by Sirtext as a brand ambassador.

When asked if the actor was planning to bring his daughter for her first public appearance, Shahid said,"Hopefully I will be sharing some more pictures of her, maybe on my birthday!"

