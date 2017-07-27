Five interesting facts about 'Mubarakan'

Bollywood's next Mubarakan is all set for its release on Friday, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

Here are your top interesting facts about Mubarakan.

Kartar Singh aka Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's versatility is no stranger to the audience and his latest avatar as a Sardar is another talk of the B-town. Kartar Singh essayed by Anil has become one of the most loved characters just from the looks of the trailers! His quirky one liners and punch lines just makes more reasons to watch the hilarious Sardar

Arjun Kapoor as Charan and Karan!

This is not the first time when Arjun played dual role in a movie. Earlier in his career he essayed the role of long lost twins in Aurangzeb but this time the actor plays a suburban flamboyant and a naive Sardar, for a record of 63 minutes of appearing together in the film. This has never been done before in the Indian cinema and sets a benchmark for everyone.

The young blood

"Baat apne mein he rakhte hai, youth mein!", this one liner from Anil Kapoor in the film seems a lot more than just a punch line as the film features the fresh talent of the B-town like Arjun Kapoor, Illeana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Karan Kundra.

Anees-Anil's epic journey

The film marks Anil and director's Anees Bazmee tenth collaboration in the industry! It's been more than two decades since the veterans have known each other and have delivered some all-time great movies. Welcome, Deewana Mastana and No Entry are just a few to name among many of their films.

The ensemble cast

The film not only brings the real life chacha-bhatija jodi together on the big screen for the first time but also features some great actors who will be joining the cast to tingle your funny bone. Ratna Pathak Shah, Pawan Malhotra and Rahul Dev would be seen adding some confusion and chaos to the equation to make it a power-packed entertainer!