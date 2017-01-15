Filmfare Awards 2017: A star-studded affair

The 62nd Filmfare Awards conducted by Filmfare magazine honoured the best films of 2016. The ceremony took place in Mumbai late Saturday.

After being the highest grosser of Hindi cinema, ‘Dangal’ bagged three of the four major awards at the award ceremony. The film swept Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director while Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress award for Udta Punjab.

Hosted by two biggest names of the industry- Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, the ceremony was graced by many actors of the Bollywood film fraternity.

Aamir Khan, who never attends any award shows, gave Filmfare awards a miss but his director Nitesh Tiwari, who won the Best Director, expressed his joy after winning the award. “This award is the reassurance of how much people loved our film (Dangal). So I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone in India and abroad who loved and supported our film. It means everything.” the director said.

Alia Bhatt, who looked absolutely stunning in her gown, was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. After receiving the Best Actor award from veteran actor Sree Devi, she said, “Udta Punjab is very close to my heart. Thank you, Shahid, for sending the script to me. Today is a very special day for me. Sridevi ji receiving it from you is an honour. Another reason is my sister is here. Got her out of home."

She also shared her father Mahesh Bhatt’s message, the actor said, "My dad said 'I feel you are going to win. You should do what you feel. If you feel like crying, cry.' This is a dream come true for me. Finally Thanks Karan for giving her the first break."

Her co-actor from ‘Udta Punjab’ Shahid Kapoor , who was present at the event with his stunning wife Mira Rajput, shared the Critics' Award For Best Actor with Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Aligarh’ respectively. In the female category, Sonam Kapoor bagged the award for her outstanding performance in ‘Neerja’. While Sonam became emotional, Shahid gave a happy acceptance speech, the actor said, “I am very excited to get it and I want to thank Filmfare for this. It's a good day!”

In the Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male), Rishi Kapoor became the first choice because of his utterly adorable portrayal of Dadu Kapoor in Shakun Batra’s ‘Kapoor and Sons’ while in the female category, Shabana Azmi bagged the award for playing the perfect mother in Ram Madhvani’s ‘Neerja’.

The Debut awards for Best Actor Male and Female were bagged by Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Udta Punjab’ and Ritika Singh for ‘Saala Khadoos’.

Other than ‘Dangal’ and ‘Udta Punjab’, Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was also amongst the most celebrated films of the evening with four important awards.

In the musical category, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ emerged as the complete winner with Arijit Singh winning the Best Playback (Male) for the title song of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and Pritam Chakraborty for the Best Music Director and the Best Music Album. Amitabh Bhattacharya won the award for Best Lyrics for the song "Channa Mereya" from the same film.

On winning the award, Pritam said, "My first thanks to KJo. Without him, it wouldn't have been possible. I want to take this award home for my children."

To grace the star-studded event, Actor Salman Khan danced to some of his hit songs, such as 'O o jaane jaana', 'Munni badnam hui' and 'Sultan' while Actor Tiger Shroff also grooved to hits like 'The Pappi Song', 'Aa raha hoon main' and 'Dhoom Again'.