Film celebrities salute Indian soldiers on Kargil Day

A string of Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Abhishek Bachchan: Kargil Vijay Divas. Jai Hind.

Juhi Chawla: Remembering all our brave soldiers who had sacrificed their life for our country. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Raveena Tandon: Etched in my heart forever, memories of the great men I had the honour to meet. Kargil India May-July 1999. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Preity Zinta: Freedom is never free, someone pays a price for it. I salute all the Heroes who gave up their tomorrow for our today. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Vishal Dadlani: Celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas means nothing unless we voice issues that our soldiers are facing each day. India must stand by our forces.

Kapil Sharma: Kargil Vijay Diwas. Gratitude, respect and tributes to the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces who protected our lives and the nation.

Riteish Deshmukh: Bow down to every brave soldier who ensured our boundaries were protected and gave a befitting reply and those who tried to breach it. Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Shekhar Ravjiani: Remembering with deep respect and gratitude, the valour of the 527 heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kunal Kohli: Kargil Vijay Diwas. One day isn't enough to pay tribute to our soldiers. A grateful nation salutes you.

Saiyami Kher: We live because they sacrificed their lives for us. Salute to our real heroes. Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Gul Panag: Lest we forget. And we do often. The sacrifices of our bravehearts - for the idea of India.

Mohit Chauhan: Saluting my motherland and the defenders of her borders... Jai Hind!

