Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Dangal' mode on for new film

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh of the Dangal fame is all set and done with her first schedule of Thugs of Hindostan, but she had to undergo some hard hitting training sessions for her new avatar in the film, sources said.

The actress, who is portraying the role of an 18th century warrior, had to undergo some intense training for some tough action scenes.

Fatima's regime include core training, strength training, running and jumping.

Besides her stealth training, the actress is also learning new skills like sword fighting and archery to get into the skin of her character, the sources close to the actress said.

It would be a visual treat to watch Fatima doing action scenes set in the 18th century.

The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya also stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles