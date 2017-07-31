Fascinated with 1983 World Cup victory: Kabir Khan

Director Kabir Khan says he is fascinated with India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win but remains mum about his plans of directing a film based on it.



Phantom films, co-owned by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, is planning to rope in Kabir to direct a film on the historic cricketing moment.



"We will make an official announcement once everything comes together. But this is something that has fascinated me, the 1983 World Cup moment is a turning point. Today cricket in this country is because of that (World Cup victory)," Kabir said.



"We haven't announced anything officially. There are so many things that could change when you make a film like dates (of actors), ideas and etc. We always think of three ideas before we actually begin work," he says.



Kabir has so far directed action-spy-thriller movies and if this project works out, the 1983 World cup victory movie will be his first sports film.



The Ek Tha Tiger director says he loves biopics as he likes telling true stories.



"For me the raw material of my films comes from my documentary films. I am a sucker for biopics and I am happy that today the audience is also enjoying watching it but ten years ago they wouldn't have enjoyed it.



"I think the audience is giving extra love to films that are true like Dangal. I have projects that are biopics, based on true stories. It's too early to talk about it."



The Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer says his next project is a web series based on Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army, for Amazon Prime Video.



"My next feature film will happen next year and we will announce it soon.