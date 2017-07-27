Farhan plans 'musical' prison break in 'Lucknow Central'

The trailer of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's upcoming thriller "Lucknow Central" is out and it looks intense, gritty and intriguing. It shows the journey of a man in jail and how he plans to escape with a few convicts following a band performance in prison.

Launched on Thursday, the over two-minute long trailer tells the story of a man named Kishen from a small town, who aspires to form his own band and become a renowned singer. However, he is taken to the Lucknow Central jail by actor Ronit Roy, who is essaying a negative role of a police officer.

Kishen is later charged with murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Serving his sentence, he befriends a few jail inmates and also begins plotting a prison break. His plan takes shape when he gets an opportunity to form a band with fellow inmates essayed by actors Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam ul Haq and Rajesh Sharma.

Actress Diana Penty's character lends a helping hand to Farhan and his band.

"Lucknow Central", produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is set to hit the theatres on September 15.