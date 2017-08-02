Families of INA heroes send appreciation for 'Raagdesh' actors

Families of Indian National Army sent in their appreciation to the actors of the film Raagdesh, which is based on three freedom fighters Shah Nawaz Khan, Prem Sehgal, Gurbaksh Dhillon, who were the part of Subhash Chandra Bose's Azaad Hind Fauj.



The film stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Mohit Marwah, Vijay Verma, Mrudula Murali, Kenny Basumatary, Hikaru Ito and Jatin Singh Kindra.



Anisa Puri younger daughter of Prem Sehgal had sent a message of how much justice was done to his father's role by Mohit Marwah and a handwritten letter was sent by Amrita Mehrotra daughter of Gurbaksh Dhillon on praising every bit of the film.



" I am elated to get such a response, the film was one of my dream projects and to get an appreciation from INA fighter families is just a sign of its completeness," Dhulia said in a statement.