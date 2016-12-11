Excited to explore Switzerland again: Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is the Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, is travelling to the country and says he is really excited to explore it again.

"I can never get enough of Switzerland! I am so excited to explore this gorgeous country again; this time as its brand ambassador. It's the best place to relax after a tight schedule and get re-energised," Ranveer said in a statement.

On his maiden tour, Ranveer had tried activities right from paragliding and skydiving to wakeboarding and even chocolate making. This time he will be heading to Switzerland for the first time in his official capacity as brand ambassador and will be taking with him a few close friends.

"On my last trip, I tried a variety of things which I had earlier only heard of, but have now crossed off my bucket list. I can barely wait to reach Switzerland and see what adventures the Swiss winter has in store for me," he added.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Ranveer has also been roped in for director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.