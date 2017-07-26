'Drive' to release on Holi 2018

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film Drive has been locked for release on March 2, next year, which happens to be Holi, the festival of colours.



Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his home banner Dharma Productions, on Wednesday tweeted the film's poster.



"Holi 2018 on the March 2! Drive. Dharma Movies. Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tarun Mansukhani and Apoorva Mehta," Karan tweeted.

Sushant said about the film: "That's a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."



The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.