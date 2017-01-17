Don't want to talk about my fall out with Kajol: Karan

Karan Johar has opened up about his fallout with friend Kajol in his autobiography, but the filmmaker says he does not want to speak on the same anymore and rather cherish the good memories he shared with the actress.

The book, "An Unsuitable Boy", reveals that Kajol and KJo's friendship ended prior to the release of his and Ajay's films "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and Shivaay.

"Enough has been said about Kajol, especially since the excerpts were out. So I don't want to say more, other than the fact that we had a great history. I want to remember this history that we shared.

"We had nearly 25 years of our friendship. Sometimes chapters end, books end, relationships end," Johar told reporters here.

He was in conversation with author Shoba De at the launch of his book which was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan.

Johar said even though there may be "down days and humongous up days", his equation with Shah Rukh will never change.

"There are ups and downs in every relationship but with Shah Rukh there is deep love. There is no other way of communicating the respect and love that I have for him.

"I believe ours will be a dynamic relationship and a connect that will be forever because my love for him has grown over the last two decades. My love for his family has been so constant and consistent. My love for him is beyond work."

In the book, Johar, 44, has also spoken at length about his life growing up in south Mumbai's film family, his initial hesitation about joining the industry and his close friendships.