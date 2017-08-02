Don't know how relevant censorship is in today's time: Aamir

Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said the job of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is to certify films and not censor them.

The 52-year-old actor said he hopes that things will change for the better soon.

The CBFC recently objected to certain scenes and use of cuss words in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer “Babumoshai Bandookbaaz” and has apparently asked for 48 cuts.

When asked if censorship curbs a filmmaker from doing his job, Aamir told reporters, “...I don't know how relevant it (censorship) is today. As far as my knowledge goes, the CBFC, in any case, isn't supposed to censor, it is supposed to certify and grade.

“That's how we should proceed. That's even Mr Shyam Benegal's recommendation if I am not mistaken. So hopefully things will get better soon.”

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming production “Secret Superstar”.

The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Aamir in the lead roles. It chronicles the story of a child who aspires to become a singer.

Of late, there was a debate about kids reality shows where a lot of people said children shouldn't be subjected to such platforms as they rob them of their childhood.

In the trailer of the film, Aamir too is seen judging what looks like a reality show.

When asked about his views on the matter, Aamir said, “Honestly, I haven't seen those reality shows. But it cuts both ways (referring to kids getting platform to show their talent and they shouldn't be overexposed).”

“There are kids who are talented and want to be out there to show their talent, it gives them an opportunity. At the same time, we shouldn't get so aggressive about it that we really rob them of their childhood.”

The film “Secret Superstar” is scheduled to release this Diwali.