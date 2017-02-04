  1. Home
Don't have plans to act: Iulia Vantur

    February 4, 2017 | 01:55 PM

Romanian TV presenter Lulia Vantur

Romanian TV presenter Lulia Vantur, rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, isn't keen on pursuing a career as an actress in Hindi films.

At a party hosted by Splash here on Saturday, Iulia, who walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here, said: "I have no plans to act. In Romania, I have done shows on the stage.

"I walked the ramp as a fashion showstopper here because I wanted to see how that feels. I have some passions and I want to feel the live experiences. That's why I am doing it. It's not that I really have to follow a career path."

Last year, Iulia even began a music career in the country. She sang a single for Himesh Reshammiya, who is quite close to Salman.

