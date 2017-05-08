Divya elated with first Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award

Critically acclaimed actress Divya Dutta has bagged a Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for her role in Chalk n Duster.

Divya tweeted a photograph of herself while holding on to the trophy.

She captioned it: "And the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for best actor in negative role for Chalk n Duster Happyyyyy."

"This is my first ever Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation award and that too for a negative role... It is just overwhelming," she added in a statement.

Released in 2016, Chalk n Duster narrates the story of the commercialisation of the Indian private education system, the changing student-teacher relationship and issues faced by them.

Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film also stars Juhi Chawla, Shabana Azmi, Zarina Wahab and Girish Karnad.