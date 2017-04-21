Disha Patani looks radiant in Manav Gangwani's couture at ICW 2017

Young and vivacious Disha Patani added glamour to the Manav Gangwani's show at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 when she walked for the designer as a showstopper in black trousseau with 'maang tikka' adding drama to her looks.

"I think 'Maang tikka' gave a different look to my personality and it also broke the monotony. I love 'maang tikkas', it just adds so much to your face," Patani told reporters post her confident ramp walk on day two of the ongoing fashion week, here.

Gangwani, who has styled the likes of Kangana Ranaut and much more, celebrated India with her line titled "India @ 70". It was an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India along with modern edgy elements that are incorporated in each garment.

"The inspiration for this collection from the atelier of Manav Gangwani (the brand) has been taken from various regions in India. I have incorporated elements of design from different regions like Kashmir reflecting jamwars, bandhanis of Rajasthan and brocades of Varanasi," he told IANS initially.

The show was different from the usual ones.

Being an offsite show, the sitting arrangements were made in a way that most of the attendees enjoyed the beautiful presentation from the front row. This was also the reason why the ramp was little long compared to the regular shows.

Disha too enjoyed walking the runway in the designer's line.

"This particular piece has an amalgamation Indian and western style. Its very chic, classy and refreshing," said Disha.