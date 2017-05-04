Did 'Mom' to work with Sridevi: Nawazuddin

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says one of the main reason for him to be part of his upcoming film Mom was the opportunity to share screen space with Sridevi.

“When I was approached for the film I just couldn't refuse as it was an opportunity to act with Sridevi,” Nawazuddin said in a statement here.

The makers of Mom released the first look of Nawazuddin from the film. He is unrecognisable in a half-bald, bespectacled look.

The Badlapur actor says he was excited to experiment with his look for the film.

“I am happy to see this new look of mine in the film. The film gave me an opportunity to do something different and look so different,” he says.

The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Pitobash Tripathy in pivotal roles.

The thriller has been directed by Ravi Udyawar and has music composed by AR Rahman.

It opens in theatres on July 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.