Dia Mirza wants to produce content-rich films

Actress-producer Dia Mirza says she plans to produce romantic drama and coming of age films.



Dia co-owns Born Free Entertainment with her husband Sahil Sangha and they have produced films like "Love Breakups Zindagi" and "Bobby Jasoos". Now she plans to come up with interesting slate of movies.



"We are working on dramas - one is a romantic drama, coming-of-age film," Dia said.



The 35-year-old actress, who has acted in films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, has not not ruled out starring in a film made by her production company.



The former Miss Asia Pacific is all praise for her filmmaker-husband.



"Sahil is one of the coolest persons to work with, he is so peaceful... his presence creates a healthy work environment.



As women, we want individuals in our life to look up to and respect and give us the opportunity to grow and express ourselves. We both celebrate each other's (success)."



Considering the current financial scenario the former beauty queen thinks film funding has become a problem.



"Funding has been a huge problem due to studios shutting down and demonetisation. But we will overcome all. Hopefully, we will start films next year. We want to make entertaining films, films that will touch audiences' hearts."



"We aim to come out with good, content-rich cinema for today's audience, including youngsters," she added.