Actress Kajol, who is making a much-anticipated comeback after two decades to Tamil filmdom with "VIP 2", says she as well as Dhanush play very strong characters in the film.

In the sequel to the 2014 Tamil blockbuster "VIP", Kajol plays a suave and conniving businesswoman named Vasundhara.

Talking about her character, she said in a video byte released by the makers on July 23: "Vasundhara is a strong-minded character and so is Raghuvaran (Dhanush). Both are very strong characters and have clear beliefs about what they stand for."

She went on to add: "The clash between us will be very interesting to watch."

Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film has story and dialogues by Dhanush.

On teaming up with Dhanush, the "Gupt" actress said: "Dhanush is a fine actor. He has written wonderful screenplay and dialogues for the film. It was a pleasure to work with him."

Calling Soundarya an efficient director, Kajol said: "She has done fantastic work with the film. She is well aware of what she wants."

Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film also stars Amala Paul, Vivekh and Samuthirakani, who were part of the first part as well.

"VIP 2" is gearing up for release in August.

