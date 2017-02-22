Demi Moore joins 'Empire' cast

Actress Demi Moore is set to make her debut in on the season three finale of the Fox hip-hop drama Empire.

The actress will see her role as a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past and will continue into the previously announced fourth season when she becomes more entangled with the Lyon family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Empire will mark Moore's biggest TV role since her regular run on General Hospital; her small-screen credits also include episodes of Will and Grace and Ellen.

The third season also stars Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Long and Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis.



