Demand for new season of Inside Edge soars

It's been hardly a month since the release Inside Edge, but the makers are already flooded with requests from fans for another season of the show!

Ridhesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are overwhelmed to see the response of their show, as the web series garnered rave reviews and appreciation from fans.

"It was a challenging task for everyone one of us to create the content for the show which the audience should find intriguing! But the job is done and special thanks to Karan (writer-director of the show) who put in his best efforts to pen down the script," Ridhesh said.

Inside Edge started streaming online from July 10 and fans may get to see another season of it if their demand get to see the light of day.

"The fans have asked us to do another season! Right now we don't know about that as we are in the pre-production stage of three more shows," the producer added.