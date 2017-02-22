Deepika Padukone shoots new campaign

Deepika Padukone, who is flaunting new looks every day, was spotted shooting for a new campaign in Mumbai.

"Deepika has been a long-standing popular face of Lux. Now that she is back in Mumbai, she has shot for a very special commercial for the brand," sources close to her revealed.

The fresh campaign revolves around Deepika Padukone's personality and how she is in real life. It centres around the fact that even though she is an extremely successful actor she is so down to earth, the sources said.

Deepika, who made waves in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage would be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is slated to release later in 2017.