David Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust' film to screen across Europe

David Bowie's concert film "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" is all set to be screened in cinema halls across Europe on March 7.

The DA Pennebaker-directed movie will be played at various theatres in the region to celebrate the life and music of Bowie," reported Variety.

In addition to this, a new film will also be screened exclusively on the same evening, produced by Mojo magazine.

"Ziggy Stardust..." will be showcased in both multiplex and single screen cinemas in UK and selected countries across Europe like Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

The film features Bowie alongside his band, The Spiders From Mars when they had performed at London's Hammersmith Odeon on July 3, 1973.