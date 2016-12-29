'Dangal' crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports drama film "Dangal" has surpassed the collections of "Sultan" by crossing Rs 300 crore by raking in Rs 304.38 crore at the domestic box office in just 13 days since its release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal", which released on December 23 last year, collected Rs 9.23 crore on Wednesday, read a statement issued on behalf of Disney India, which has backed the project.

"Dangal" has now become the fourth Bollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office after Aamir's 2014 film "PK" and Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Sultan".

"'PK' crossed Rs 300 crore on Day 17... ‘Dangal' crosses Rs 300 crore on Day 13. Indeed, Aamir is setting new benchmarks," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The movie has tugged at the heartstrings of audiences for its powerful portrayal of the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

It has been made tax free in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.